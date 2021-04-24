From the past week

I do this manually each week, collating tweets I made at twitter.com/disquiet, my public notebook. Some tweets pop up (in expanded form) on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud.

▰ Someone rides a skateboard down the block weekday mornings around 7:15am. It’s such a beautiful sound, almost always entirely alone in the serene quiet, the cars still dormant. I imagine its rider, heading likely to a job, and I enjoy the clatter of wheels on pavement equally.

▰ Why didn’t anyone tell me the new Godzilla vs. King Kong movie features a young deaf actor whose character, acting as a human seismometer, recognizes the vibrations of Godzilla arriving long before the actual alarms go off?

▰ There are things I wish would happen, and among those is a subset are things I kinda expect to happen, and one is that online crosswords will let us enter words in two colors: black if we’re certain, and a second if we’re uncertain.

▰ Good time to play Prince’s “Baltimore”:

▰ Recent but Tired: Taking comfort that the majority of concerts I attend are usually below 25% attendance.

Upcoming(ish)* Wired: Being part of as many of those 25% audiences as possible.

*Pending, you know, a whole lotta tier-based variables

▰ TFW you think spellcheck is broken or paused because nothing in the document is underlined but it’s simply because nothing in the doc is misspelled

▰ Q: What’s the plan for the upcoming 500th consecutive weekly Disquiet Junto project?

A: I’m not sure one project can properly note the collaborative effort represented by the 500th project. So, we’ll probably celebrate the 500th project for the next 500 weeks until we hit 1,000.

▰ vertiginous

existential

condensation

verklempt

wherewithal



^ Words patiently awaiting their emoji

▰ Out loud I say, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

In my head I say, “The Falcon and no, not the Snowman, yeah the Winter Soldier — hope no one caught that pause.”

▰ One of these has arrived (barter for a writing project) and I am stoked.

▰ And on that note, have a great weekend.

By Marc Weidenbaum