From Tatami-ya Music of Aukland, New Zealand





Much of the beauty of this “lofi ambient track” by Tatami-ya Music is what doesn’t happen. About 30 seconds in, after an opening sequence of tones as spacious and cloudy as the image superimposed in the video on the music equipment, a harder beat kicks in, only to be repeated at such a slow pace that each time it’s as if it might not even have returned.

In different hands, the song would have proceeded from whisper to, if not a scream, then a bludgeon, but the hard beat never does more than it does from the start. It doesn’t ramp up. It doesn’t accelerate. It doesn’t populate the track more than it does initially. The restraint leaves room for not only the sparsely accumulated sounds to be heard, but for the listener to experience a lingering sense that it might, in fact, yet go in a different direction.

Track originally posted at YouTube. Tatami-ya Music is Hidenari Nozaki, who is based in Aukland, New Zealand. More at instagram.com/ghiden and soundcloud.com/tatamiya-music.

By Marc Weidenbaum