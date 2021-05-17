New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

Joe Colley’s Locked Grooves

Two noise tapes

Veteran noise artist (and fellow former Tower Records employee) Joe Colley has a new two-tape collection out on the No Rent label. There’s a five-minute taste of its slow-motion, error-message, machine-rhythm pace on YouTube, and all four lengthy tracks (each just under 20 minutes) are streaming on the release’s Bandcamp page. The sounds vary from cicada-like chittering to lawnmower overdrive to distant-fire-alarm ambience, all with a robotic intent and the motoric uncertainty of a locked-groove record played with a particularly dusty needle. All of which is intended as a high compliment.

More details at norent.bigcartel.com. Colley is based in Oakland, California. No Rent is out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Marc Weidenbaum

