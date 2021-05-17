Veteran noise artist (and fellow former Tower Records employee) Joe Colley has a new two-tape collection out on the No Rent label. There’s a five-minute taste of its slow-motion, error-message, machine-rhythm pace on YouTube, and all four lengthy tracks (each just under 20 minutes) are streaming on the release’s Bandcamp page. The sounds vary from cicada-like chittering to lawnmower overdrive to distant-fire-alarm ambience, all with a robotic intent and the motoric uncertainty of a locked-groove record played with a particularly dusty needle. All of which is intended as a high compliment.
More details at norent.bigcartel.com. Colley is based in Oakland, California. No Rent is out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.