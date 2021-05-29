New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

twitter.com/disquiet: Intentionally Blank

From the past week

May 29, 2021

I do this manually each Saturday, collating recent tweets I made at twitter.com/disquiet, my public notebook. Some tweets pop up (in expanded form or otherwise) on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud.

▰ I’m thinking … no?

▰ Been listening to a lot of Florence Price lately. That’s my excuse for not replying to your request for coverage. Sorry.

▰ Hyperlocal news: that great pupusa place on Geary is now open Sundays (so: 7 days a week). This is the one that was initially a liquor store, then a liquor store that happened to sell pupusas, then that happened to have a full menu, and that now is almost entirely a restaurant.

▰ Benefits of late afternoon bike ride

▰ This card came with another card that was an actual card. It has a very Repo Man vibe.

In related news, I realize now that my wallet is falling apart.

▰ Have a good weekend, folks. It’s a long one here, and maybe where you are, too. See you Tuesday.

🍃 Listen to some nature.

🏡 Do some home echolocation.

🥁 Master the percussive instrument that is your dishwasher, clothes dryer, or ancient hard drive.

By Marc Weidenbaum

