This video, all abrasive industrial doom, is a tape loop experiment from Amulets, an artist for whom the tape loop is central to his work. Heard here, the loop is a prerecorded sound, a drone, that is being treated through a guitar pedal, which lends it the sense of deep delay. In addition, Amulets (aka Randall Taylor) is performing drones from the pedal itself. Note that the extended loop is playfully rotating around the guitar pedal’s pair of foot switches.
Video originally posted to youtube.com. More from Amulets at amuletsmusic.com.