THis week I gained avian wisdom: soUnds I think of as birdsong are Made, in fact, not froM voIce but from feathers' Nimble claps. The backyard Groove Box turns out even more complIcated than eveR I imagineD.
Marc Weidenbaum founded the website Disquiet.com in 1996 at the intersection of sound, art, and technology, and since 2012 has moderated the Disquiet Junto, an active online community of weekly music/sonic projects. He has written for Nature, Boing Boing, The Wire, Pitchfork, and NewMusicBox, among other periodicals. He is the author of the 33 1⁄3 book on Aphex Twin’s classic album Selected Ambient Works Volume II. Read more about his sonic consultancy, teaching, sound art, and work in film, comics, and other media
• July 28, 2021: This day marks the start of the 500th consecutive weekly project in the Disquiet Junto music community.
• December 13, 2021: This day marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of Disquiet.com.
• January 6, 2021: This day marks the 10th anniversary of the start of the Disquiet Junto music community.
• There are entries on the Disquiet Junto in the forthcoming book The Music Production Cookbook: Ready-made Recipes for the Classroom (Oxford University Press), edited by Adam Patrick Bell. Ethan Hein wrote one, and I did, too.
• A chapter on the Disquiet Junto ("The Disquiet Junto as an Online Community of Practice," by Ethan Hein) appears in the book The Oxford Handbook of Social Media and Music Learning (Oxford University Press), edited by Stephanie Horsley, Janice Waldron, and Kari Veblen. (Details at oup.com.)
• The Disquiet Junto series of weekly communal music projects explore constraints as a springboard for creativity and productivity. There is a new project each Thursday afternoon (California time), and it is due the following Monday at 11:59pm: disquiet.com/junto.
• My book on Aphex Twin's landmark 1994 album, Selected Ambient Works Vol. II, was published as part of the 33 1/3 series, an imprint of Bloomsbury. It has been translated into Japanese (2019) and Spanish (2018).
Since January 2012, the Disquiet Junto has been an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making community that employs creative constraints as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list (each Thursday), listen to tracks by participants from around the world, read the FAQ, and join in.
• 0490 / In Conversation / The Assignment: Compose a piece of music structured like dialog.
• 0489 / The Prestige / The Assignment: Apply some magic to ABA form.
• 0488 / Reverse Delay / The Assignment: Do something you've been putting off.
• 0487 / Carillon Quotidian / The Assignment: Turn a recurring sound from your life into music.
• 0486 / Earths Days / The Assignment: Celebrate Earth Day on or for another planet.
And there is a complete list of past projects, 490 consecutive weeks to date.
- Riccardo Berdini on Disquiet Junto Project 0489: The Prestige: “This is an amazing initiative. Such programmes help the artist to create a best version of their work. Nice suggestion… ”
- Jason Richardson on Current Favorites: Unreal Real Birds + Video Game Birds: “Glad you listened to the lyrebird! It was such a thrill to see and hear their performance after many of… ”
- Jicks on Fashion Victims: “Oh dear, very true. Gore is light-skinned but his father was black. ”
- Marc Weidenbaum on Current Favorites: Raw Material, Black Samurai, Deft Esoterica: “Thanks so much. I have been listening to (and watching) these on repeat lately. ”
- Mahlen S Morris on Current Favorites: Raw Material, Black Samurai, Deft Esoterica: “Flicking from point to point in that video, I’m pretty certain all of that is in-game sounds; it’s all quite… ”
