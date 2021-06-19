From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating recent tweets I made at twitter.com/disquiet, my public notebook. Some tweets pop up (in expanded form or otherwise) on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud.

▰ Morning sounds:

bird singing outside open window



refrigerator humming



car ignoring stop sign at corner



cabinet closing



distant motor rumbling



drawer opening



elderly person talking (unintelligibly aside from emotional content) to their dog on the street below

▰ UFO in the hallway toward the ceiling

▰ “If John Cage Rode a Horse”

Third in a short series

▰ A subtly differentiated soundmark of the neighborhood, north side of Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, is the occasional appearance of what seems like the buzz of an approaching swarm of especially slow-moving bees but is in fact duckling-like Segways transporting tourists.

▰ Two of my favorite words with which to start the day are “gatefold essay.”

▰ Misplaced my earbuds so I played Fugazi really loud from my phone and heard them on a shelf across the room.

▰ Listening to old Monolake records and tidying the week’s notes. Have a great weekend, folks.

☑ Commemorate Juneteenth

☑ Support some local businesses

☑ Catch up on science news

☑ Re-watch a favorite movie with the sound off

☑ Get some rest

See you Monday, or maybe Tuesday.

By Marc Weidenbaum