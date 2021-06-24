The Assignment: Share a tip for making music or working with sound, and record a track that employs it.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project's deadline is the end of the day Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0495: Protip Etude

This is a sort of project we do on occasion. Last time we did was back in mid-December of 2020. It’s a great way to share experiences: to teach at the same time you’re learning. A virtuous circle, if you will.

Step 1: Think of a musical/sonic tip or technique you want to share with others. It might be something newly acquired, or it might be an old habit.

Step 2: In sharing the tip selected in Step 1, record a short piece of music that employs it.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0495” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0495” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your tracks in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0495-protip-etude/

Step 5: Annotate your tracks with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Length: The length of your finished track is up to you.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

By Marc Weidenbaum