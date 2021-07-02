The finch doeSn't flincH if I take aim carefUlly, no moTion That could suggEst I'm a hazaRd
about
Marc Weidenbaum founded the website Disquiet.com in 1996 at the intersection of sound, art, and technology, and since 2012 has moderated the Disquiet Junto, an active online community of weekly music/sonic projects. He has written for Nature, Boing Boing, The Wire, Pitchfork, and NewMusicBox, among other periodicals. He is the author of the 33 1⁄3 book on Aphex Twin’s classic album Selected Ambient Works Volume II. Read more about his sonic consultancy, teaching, sound art, and work in film, comics, and other media
Current Activities
Upcoming
• July 28, 2021: This day marks the start of the 500th consecutive weekly project in the Disquiet Junto music community.
• December 13, 2021: This day marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of Disquiet.com.
• January 6, 2021: This day marks the 10th anniversary of the start of the Disquiet Junto music community.
Recent
• There are entries on the Disquiet Junto in the forthcoming book The Music Production Cookbook: Ready-made Recipes for the Classroom (Oxford University Press), edited by Adam Patrick Bell. Ethan Hein wrote one, and I did, too.
• A chapter on the Disquiet Junto ("The Disquiet Junto as an Online Community of Practice," by Ethan Hein) appears in the book The Oxford Handbook of Social Media and Music Learning (Oxford University Press), edited by Stephanie Horsley, Janice Waldron, and Kari Veblen. (Details at oup.com.)
Ongoing
• The Disquiet Junto series of weekly communal music projects explore constraints as a springboard for creativity and productivity. There is a new project each Thursday afternoon (California time), and it is due the following Monday at 11:59pm: disquiet.com/junto.
• My book on Aphex Twin's landmark 1994 album, Selected Ambient Works Vol. II, was published as part of the 33 1/3 series, an imprint of Bloomsbury. It has been translated into Japanese (2019) and Spanish (2018).
disquiet junto
Background
Since January 2012, the Disquiet Junto has been an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making community that employs creative constraints as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list (each Thursday), listen to tracks by participants from around the world, read the FAQ, and join in.
Recent Projects
• 0495 / Protip Etude / The Assignment: Share a tip for making music or working with sound, and record a track that employs it.
• 0494 / Insect Menagerie / The Assignment: Record a 20-second clip of the sounds of an insect that you yourself have invented.
• 0493 / AudioCorrect / The Assignment: Think about the utility and the useful failures inherent in autocorrect and apply this to your music.
• 0492 / Kintsugi Rework / The Assignment: Employ the Japanese technique of mending broken ceramics as a metaphor for remixing.
• 0491 / Footsteps Sequencer / The Assignment: Compose a piece of music structured upon a walk through your home.
Full Index
And there is a complete list of past projects, 495 consecutive weeks to date.
- Jochen on A Truly Ethereal Chorus: “Money. When the Truck Radio Rain thing came out I wondered what I would find on the local airwaves after… ”
- Jochen on Icelandic Meow Echolocation: “This reminds me of the Levy distribution: https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna18684016 Funny enough, their “free will” is just another algorithm, and behavioral geneticists… ”
- Gahlord on A Rainy Night in Japan: “This combination of sound/video/walk brings to mind a bunch of sound walk things, like a remote version of them almost.… ”
- Riccardo Berdini on Disquiet Junto Project 0489: The Prestige: “This is an amazing initiative. Such programmes help the artist to create a best version of their work. Nice suggestion… ”
- Jason Richardson on Current Favorites: Unreal Real Birds + Video Game Birds: “Glad you listened to the lyrebird! It was such a thrill to see and hear their performance after many of… ”
