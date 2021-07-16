The director of a documentary film uses an AI engine so that his celebrated, deceased subject can speak from beyond the grave: theverge.com.
A musician creates a business built around deepfake technology, letting other musicians engage with her voice: rollingstone.com.
Bedroom producers make “fan fiction” songs featuring the AI-engineered voices of actual stars: billboard.com.
Synthetic voices belatedly catch up with CGI, and all-digital animation may be in our near future: technologyreview.com.
Initial vaguely related thoughts:
All bands start as cover bands.
There’s a whole culture of nightclub performers, cover bands, and actors having careers (or partial careers) being other people.
There’s an uncanny valley between John Fogerty being sued for sounding like himself and the verdict against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams in the “Blurred Lines” case.
A lot of the voices of fictional robots and androids in film and television are the voices of humans (see: 2001: A Space Odyssey, WarGames, Max Headroom, Colossus: The Forbin Project, and so on).
The future is especially meaningful when viewed through the lens of the past.