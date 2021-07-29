The Assignment: Play a tune by yourself and as if by two people whom you invent.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, August 2, 2021, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

It was Kamen Nedev of Madrid, Spain, who suggested via Twitter that after all this time we do a proper Disquiet Junto project inspired by the late poet Fernando Pessoa (1888-1935).

Step 1: Create two alternate identities, people other than yourself. Each of these two people should be musicians, and they should be strikingly different from you and from each other.

Step 2: For each of the two people you invented in Step 1, fill in their background. Think about where are they from, what are their interests, what sort of music do they make?

Step 3: Record a piece of music in which a tune of your choosing is played three times in a row. The first time it is played as you might play. The second time it is played by the first of the two personalities you developed in the previous two steps. The third time it is played by the second of those two personalities.

Additional Background: This week’s project is inspired by the work of Fernando Pessoa. You don’t need to know much about him to participate, thought it’s highly recommended that in the future you learn more about his writing and his legacy. A key thing to understand about Pessoa is his concept of the “heteronym.” Pessoa wrote from numerous points of view, and for each he developed a unique persona. These were, as Richard Zenith writes in his new biography of Pessoa, more than pseudonyms. These weren’t merely alternate names under which a person published work. They were alternate names under which Pessoa published work that was unique to each of those names, because they weren’t merely names. They were individual identities that inhabited his imagination. There is much that is remarkable about the work and life of Fernando Pessoa, not least of which is that his family name translates into English, from his native Portuguese, as the word “person.”

Pessoa’s The Book of Disquiet (Livro do Desassossego) was the inspiration for Disquiet.com when I launched the website in 1996, and the name in turn lent itself to the Junto when I proposed the first project during the first week of January 2012. The 10th anniversary of the Disquiet Junto will occur this coming January 2022. The word Junto was borrowed from Benjamin Franklin’s Junto society, which he formed in 1727 for “mutual self-improvement,” an aspiration carried on by our Junto. Perhaps in six years we can celebrate the tricentennial of Franklin’s Junto.

Additional Details:

Length: The length of your finished track is up to you (to all three of you).

