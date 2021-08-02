There is gaseous shimmering ambience, and there there is gaseous shimmering ambience, and few things shimmer like “Solitaire,” a new track from Yreil, aka Christian Yreil. It is a massive billowing orchestral pause, like someone caught in bullet time a split second of the tuning-up just before a symphony gets underway, and then managed to extend it, lingering in its luxuriant spaciousness for well over five minutes.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/yreil. Yreil, who has a second SoundCloud account, soundcloud.com/liery-zanmu, is based in Tokyo, Japan. Found via a repost by Marco Lucchi.