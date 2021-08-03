Joule, aka Marty Petkovich, today posted the following four thoughts about the Disquiet Junto music community, which is based around weekly composition prompts. I am reproducing them here (from the llllllll.co message board) with Marty’s permission:
-
It creates a weekly rhythm in the creative process — even when I can’t participate, I think about where I would take the challenge upon release of the prompt.
-
It forces me to use equipment and technology that I might not otherwise try, and I am always happy to move past the barrier of new approaches
-
It forces me to publish/produce which is really the only way to get ideas out of my own head and into another medium. Ideas are easy, producing them is hard – and material only gets better when there is a persistent effort to build a volume of work.
-
It provides an audience of unlike-minded artists having vastly greater talent and with so many different approaches to the same challenge who listen and thoughtfully comment on the work — even if the listening is only the first 15 seconds, it means that I should make the first 15 seconds worth hearing.
If Marty’s name is familiar, it may be because he proposed the Carillon Quotidian project we did back in April: disquiet.com/0487.