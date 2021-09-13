A Lullatone sample set that is great before it's even sampled

<a href="https://lullatonesamplesets.bandcamp.com/album/bowed-glockenspiel-sample-set">Bowed Glockenspiel sample set by Lullatone</a>

While it’s true that I think the internet excels especially at works in progress, where the audience can witness the given musician’s process, it remains also the case that work considered (merely? purely? solely?) raw material can be an end unto itself. Which is to say that while the best listening to recorded music is often when it isn’t even done, often the very best listening is the stuff that exists before the music-making can be said to have begun. Which is to say, some sample sets are listenable until themselves.

The material in the new sample set from Japan-based act Lullatone, all bowed glockenspiel, is a fine example. Just listen the pristine, soaring, organ-like beauty of the sample. And then, of course, try out the cooked versions, four reworkings of the source audio: ambient, distorted, granularized, and “reverse reverb.”

Set first released at lullatonesamplesets.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum