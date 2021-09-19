Heavy rotation, lightly annotated

A weekly(ish) answer to the question “What have you been listening to lately?” It’s lightly annotated because I don’t like re-posting material without providing some context. I hope to write more about some of these in the future, but didn’t want to delay sharing them. (I haven’t done one of these in a while, and should get back in the habit.)

▰ Madeleine Cocolas’s 17-minute “Nebulous”, a new release on the Superpang label, is a suite that moves from sonic cumulus to UFO drones to cinematic minimalism.

<a href="https://madeleinecocolas.bandcamp.com/album/nebulous">Nebulous by Madeleine Cocolas</a>

▰ KMRU’s “For Sure I Saw Him” is a standout track from As It Still Is, his recent set of ambient maximalism.

▰ A new collaboration between Alex Haas and Bill Laswell, the eight tracks of Incidents are dubby electronica with ghostly funk echoes.

<a href="https://alexhaas.bandcamp.com/album/incidents">Incidents by Alex Haas / Bill Laswell</a>

By Marc Weidenbaum