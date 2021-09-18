From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud.

▰ At SFO, about to board a plane for the first time since March 2020. I’d track the travel-related sounds, but I’ve got some solid noise-cancelling headphones on, and I think I’m gonna stay inside my cozy sensory bubble. That’s a sonic story unto itself. Headed to NY to see family.

▰ Outside the JFK terminal, car after car pulls up, its driver speaking on a phone while looking to the curb. Each of us, traveling solo, knows a car with someone speaking behind glass will arrive for us. When it does, we nod goodbye to each other, having never actually said hello.

▰ What I learned when I returned from my weekend Twitter break is you can put work into expressing your thoughts and observations as tweets. Or you can just list a bunch of numbers, and then nearly 200 people will click the heart button, and many will reply and chat. So be it.

▰ I have a great Grendel sketch. I was at Comic-Con and Artists Alley was pretty packed, but Matt Wagner’s table had no one at it except him. He was just sitting there. I walked over and told him how much I liked his work and asked if he’d draw a sketch. Wagner said yes and for some reason he assumed I wanted him to draw Batman. I told him no, I wanted Grendel. He was somewhat surprised, happily so, and drew it for me. I love the picture, even though the memory always makes me a little sad.

By Marc Weidenbaum