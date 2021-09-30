The Assignment: Create a piece of music with moments from a preexisting track.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: You’re going to be making a piece of music using only a few select details, or brief moments, from an existing piece of music. Choose a source track, preferably one of your own, to begin with.

Step 2: Isolate some details from the track, not so much beats and tones as moments, each of which has a unique quality. Do as many as feels right, based on the source material: perhaps a handful, perhaps a dozen. It’s up to you.

Step 3: Create a piece of music in which each detail/moment is followed by another, for as long as you want. Feel free to repeat them. Put some space between the moments so they exist independently from each other. You might want to edit the moments so they fade in and out, or you made want the edits to feel abrupt. Trust your ear, and your listener’s ear.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include "disquiet0509" (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag "disquiet0509" (no spaces or quotation marks).

Step 3: Upload your tracks.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0509-the-long-detail/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #DisquietJunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Note: Please post one track per weekly Junto project. If you choose to post more than one, and do so on SoundCloud, please let me know which you’d like added to the playlist. Thanks.

Additional Details:

Length: The length of your finished track is up to you.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

The image associated with this project is a detail from a painting by Piero della Francesca (1415-1492).

By Marc Weidenbaum