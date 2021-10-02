From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud.

▰ I just typed “Tell me more” in a text message and I fear I’ve become an AI.

▰ The state of track metadata on Bandcamp downloads could really use some attention. So much effort on recording, mastering, physical releases, art, photography, design, liner notes, promotion, etc. Then you download something and find that maybe one or two fields are filled in.

▰ Among the benefits of living in California is the io9 Morning Spoilers (gizmodo.com/io9) being posted before my day begins. Having to wait for it while visiting the East Coast is always a surprise somehow.

▰ Yeah, I made iOS shortcuts to turn on and off those background sounds under accessibility. Gonna sample and hold this ocean track and suss out its secrets.

▰ The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) announcements on the train are clearer than they used to be, but no less mumbled, and at this low volume are akin to infrastructure ASMR.

▰ Seconds after posting that previous tweet I realize that “infrastructure ASMR” is my optimal listening experience. Hours later, as I sit in a hotel room listening to a readymade duet for building construction and autumnal HVAC, I am all the more certain. Autumnal HVAC will be the title of my first poetry collection.

▰ A customer support call menu is both the simplest and most frustrating text adventure.

▰ Pro trip: You don’t need to set an alarm when there’s an enormous construction site next to your hotel.

▰ It’s likely just the echo effect of the skyscraper canyons, but I’d swear that car horns in Manhattan linger longer before fully fading.

▰ I walk a lot in San Francisco, but yow do I walk a lot in Manhattan. At least eight miles yesterday, not counting pacing ruminatively around my hotel room. (I don’t have a tracker. I just roughed out the path in Google Maps after the fact.)

▰ It’s not every week I plumb the works of Piero della Francesca for a Disquiet Junto image, but for this week’s project it seemed appropriate.

▰ After three mornings in this hotel, I may just change my alarm sound to a recording of construction noise.

▰ Headed to JFK. Been in New York two and a half weeks and never (over)heard Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, or Bon Jovi once. Unusual. I have, however, heard Metallica and Journey numerous times. That’s the Bay Area calling me back. … And as we’re boarding, “Tell Her About It” comes over the JetBlue terminal speaker system.

By Marc Weidenbaum