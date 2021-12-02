An archival ambient advent calendar from December 1st – 13th, 2021

Disquiet.com 25th anniversary countdown, day 2 of 13. In 2012, I had the pleasure of engaging eight musicians to explore the sounds of Lisbon, Portugal. These were: Steve Roden, Robin Rimbaud, Pedro Tudela, Kate Carr, Shawn Kelly, Marielle Jakobsons, Paula Daunt, and João Ricardo.

The project was done with an old friend of mine, Jorge Colombo, the phenomenal illustrator, photographer, and designer, to accompany an exhibit of his at the time. In the spirit of Fernando Pessoa (whose The Book of Disquiet provided the name for Disquiet.com), who wrote under (from within) numerous different heteronyms (or authorial identities), each participant did two tracks: one under their own name, and one under their pseudonym.

The result was this album:

They all worked from a single shared audio source: an ambient soundtrack of field recordings of urban Lisbon created by Elvis Veiguinha for Jorge’s installation exhibit.

More details at disquiet.com/lx-rmx. Design by Brian Scott of Boon Design.

By Marc Weidenbaum