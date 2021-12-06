New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Disquiet.com 25th Anniversary Countdown (6 of 13): Laraaji in 2015

An archival ambient advent calendar from December 1st – 13th, 2021

December 6, 2021

It’s day 6 of the 13-day Disquiet.com 25th anniversary countdown (the occasion occurs on December 13, 2021). Time is strange. You know a blog has been around for a while when you can say something like, “This from only six years ago.” In any case, this interview with the great Laraaji is from 2015. Laraaji talks in detail about how he achieves his watery sonics, bridging the spiritual gap with the great skeptic Brian Eno, finding peace in the process of tuning the zither’s 36 strings, and his early career as a standup comic.

Reads the full interview: “The Eternal Life Aquatic with Laraaji.”

