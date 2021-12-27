New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

Nerd Proxmity

An article I wrote for HiLobrow.com

December 27, 2021 / Department: field notes / Leave a comment ]

My final 2021 article (for somewhere other than Disquiet.com) is about declining to call myself a nerd. I wrote it for HiLobrow, as edited and encouraged by Peggy Nelson. My short piece is the final entry of a 25-part series that included writers Lucy Sante, Vanessa Berry, Annie Nocenti, and other far greater nerds.

I’d mentioned when Dean Stockwell died earlier this year that not long before he passed away I had filed a story for later publication in which I borrowed a nerd-tactic monologue of his (well, Cavil’s) from Battlestar Galactica. This is that article.

The HiLobrow piece begins with the paragraph above. Read the full piece:

https://www.hilobrow.com/2021/12/27/nerd-enthusiasm-25/

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting