This item relates to the penultimate episode of the first season of The Book of Boba Fett, the TV series.

▰ Why Luke Skywalker sounded that way in The Book of Boba Fett: “the vocal performance used program called Respeecher, collating archival material and recordings of Hamill’s performances as a young man and creating a soundbank to stitch new material together.” Awkward as the effect is at times, in combination with the improving deep fake visuals, it seems like within a decade we’ll have eternal actors at the full discretion of neural-network-commanding directors. At which point there will be a huge revival of Dogme 95, the vow of realistic filmmaking proposed in a 1995 manifesto by Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg.

