▰ Apple AirTags with the speakers deactivated are for sale on eBay and Etsy, raising concerns about stalking.

▰ The director of the Peacemaker TV series, James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad), explains on Twitter how to properly set the audio on your television. I’m not a huge fan, but I cosign his message: “Forget blue tooth, especially on a Mac, and go back to directly wiring in.”

(Via Peter Albrechtsen)

▰ I’m always ready for a reminiscence of the great Toshio Iwai audio game, Electroplankton — progenitor, as Andrew Liszewski writes, of “smartphone music-making apps.”

▰ Thousands of videos collecting uploaded Nintendo game soundtracks have been disappearing from YouTube: “1,300 videos were removed last week and a further 2,200 were taken down on February 1,” reportedly. This may be related to the creation of an online Pokémon Sound Library.

(Via Chris McAvoy)

▰ Looking ahead to a hybrid audiobook market that is part human-read and part advanced text-to-speech, as laid out by Sovan Mandal.

▰ “Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up.”

▰ Learn all about “topological acoustic transistors,” thanks to Charles Q. Choi’s overview. They utilize sound waves instead of electrons.

(Via Tom Whitwell)

▰ A study of acoustics at elderly care facilities explains how regulations may focus on an insufficient range of variables, notably emphasizing reverberation time over noise, especially in open plan settings.

▰ An apartment block in the Birmingham, England’s Gay Village will have sealed windows to avoid noise complaints. “According to the plans ’49 out of the 456 units would have sealed windows; 35 units would be fully sealed and 14 units partially sealed where the units are positioned at the corners with windows facing away from The Fox pub.'”

▰ Useful tool: “A command-line tool to automatically download all releases purchased with a Bandcamp account.”

(Via Saga)

▰ Wired lists gadgets and software that might help with tinnitus.

By Marc Weidenbaum