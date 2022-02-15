Each issue of This Week in Sound (tinyletter.com/disquiet), I close the introduction with a different sonic verb. Last night it was “bawl.” Here’s the list for the past 40 or so issues:
babble
bawl
bay
blow
bombinate
burble
buzz
cantillate
chirr
chirrup
clang
coo
crackle
croon
drone
echolocate
gasp
harmonize
hiss
howl
hum
intone
mumble
murmur
mutter
nasalize
oscillate
purr
resound
rumble
rustle
sibilate
sigh
squeal
susurrate
swish
thrum
thwack
trill
vibrate
whir
whisper
Do you have a favorite sonic verb that’s not on this list?