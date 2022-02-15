What are your favorites?

Each issue of This Week in Sound (tinyletter.com/disquiet), I close the introduction with a different sonic verb. Last night it was “bawl.” Here’s the list for the past 40 or so issues:

babble

bawl

bay

blow

bombinate

burble

buzz

cantillate

chirr

chirrup

clang

coo

crackle

croon

drone

echolocate

gasp

harmonize

hiss

howl

hum

intone

mumble

murmur

mutter

nasalize

oscillate

purr

resound

rumble

rustle

sibilate

sigh

squeal

susurrate

swish

thrum

thwack

trill

vibrate

whir

whisper

Do you have a favorite sonic verb that’s not on this list?

By Marc Weidenbaum