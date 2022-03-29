New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

Call Bell

Newsletters aren't broadcast; they're magnets.

March 29, 2022 / Department: field notes / Comment: 1 ]

I always say one of the benefits of this newsletter, for me, is how it serves as a magnet for even more things that are the subject of the newsletter — a virtuous cycle. By way of example, my friend Susan Blue this morning shared this photo she took at York Minster of a “call bell” button with four ambigous switches.

Originally posted in the March 28, 2022, issue of the free Disquiet.com weekly email newsletter This Week in Sound (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tags: , / Comment: 1 ]

One Comment

  1. jet
    [ Posted March 30, 2022, at 12:19 am ]

    I find this bell and the mysterious switches particularly aesthetically pleasing! Great font, if nothing else.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting