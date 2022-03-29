Newsletters aren't broadcast; they're magnets.

I always say one of the benefits of this newsletter, for me, is how it serves as a magnet for even more things that are the subject of the newsletter — a virtuous cycle. By way of example, my friend Susan Blue this morning shared this photo she took at York Minster of a “call bell” button with four ambigous switches.

Originally posted in the March 28, 2022, issue of the free Disquiet.com weekly email newsletter This Week in Sound (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum