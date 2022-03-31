Warning: Use of undefined constant THEMATIC_COMPATIBLE_FEEDLINKS - assumed 'THEMATIC_COMPATIBLE_FEEDLINKS' (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) in /var/www/vhosts/disquiet.com/httpdocs/wp-content/themes/disquiet/header.php on line 39

Disquiet Junto Project 0535: Jigsaw Disjunction

The Assignment: Break a familiar melody into pieces and play it in a different sequence.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

The Assignment: Break a familiar melody into pieces and play it in a different sequence.

Step 1: Choose a favorite melody. It’s preferable to use one that’s in the public domain.

Step 2: Break the melody into pieces. It’s recommended to think in terms of bars, but you might break it into notes or phrases, or into random segments of time. It’s entirely up to your ear, of course. Experiment until you arrive at a satisfying approach.

Step 3: Play the melody back in a new order, reassembled from the pieces resulting from Step 2. The optimal approach is to do this live: to play the newly reconstructed melody as if it were the original melody. Doing so might take some rehearsal. Alternately, you might use cut and paste or other production techniques.

Step 4: This step is optional. You might include additional instrumentation to flesh out the piece resulting from Step 3, or you could leave Step 3 as it is.

Eight Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0535” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0535” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co: https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0535-jigsaw-disjunction/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #DisquietJunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Step 8: Also join in the discussion on the Disquiet Junto Slack. Send your email address to [email protected] for Slack inclusion.

Note: Please post one track for this weekly Junto project. If you choose to post more than one, and do so on SoundCloud, please let me know which you’d like added to the playlist. Thanks.

Additional Details:

Length: The length is up to you.

Title/Tag: When posting your tracks, please include “disquiet0535” in the title of the tracks, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 535th weekly Disquiet Junto project — Jigsaw Disjunction (The Assignment: Break a familiar melody into pieces and play it in a different sequence) — at: https://disquiet.com/0535/

More on the Disquiet Junto at: https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here: https://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co: https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0535-jigsaw-disjunction/

By Marc Weidenbaum

