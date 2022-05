Andrew Niccol's masterpiece

Watched Gattaca for the first time in forever and it’s an even better movie than I’d recalled — a movie where its economical use of locations is matched by its tightly scripted approach. Bonus points for the Michael Nyman score.

Speaking of Nyman, extra bonus points for a peek into the alternate ways that post-human life has been designed in the world of Gattaca. It’s not all cool-as-cucumber starship navigators.

By Marc Weidenbaum