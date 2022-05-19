The Assignment: Make some phreaking music

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0542: 2600 Club

The Assignment: Make some phreaking music

Thanks to Alan Bland for proposing this concept for a project.

Step 1: The number 2600 holds particular meaning in hacker circles. Roughly half a century ago, it was discovered that 2600 cycles per second, or 2600 hertz, was the frequency that let people gain operator-level access to phone systems. If this story isn’t familiar, a quick web search will bring you up to speed. It’s widely documented. Familiarize (or re-familiarize) yourself with the doors opened by a whistle at 2600 cycles per second.

Step 2: Make music that somehow engages with the number 2600. You might employ a tone of 2600 hertz, though fair warning it’s quite high-pitched. You might simply use a whistle, in celebration of the Cap’n Crunch toy at the center of the 2600 phone phreaking (as it was called) story. Or you might come up with some other sonic exploratiobn of the number.

Eight Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0542” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0542” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co: https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0542-2600-club/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #DisquietJunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Step 8: Also join in the discussion on the Disquiet Junto Slack. Send your email address to [email protected] for Slack inclusion.

Note: Please post one track for this weekly Junto project. If you choose to post more than one, and do so on SoundCloud, please let me know which you’d like added to the playlist. Thanks.

Additional Details:

Length: The length is up to you. How long can you exhale?

Title/Tag: When posting your tracks, please include “disquiet0542” in the title of the tracks, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 542nd weekly Disquiet Junto project — 2600 Club (The Assignment: Make some phreaking music) — at: https://disquiet.com/0542/

More on the Disquiet Junto at: https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here: https://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Image by arbyreed. And it is used (cropped, with text added) thanks to a Creative Commons Attribution-license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/. Original at https://flic.kr/p/56Efud.

By Marc Weidenbaum