From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ YouTube’s automated captions turned “one volt per octave” into “wonderful proactive” and I’m OK with that.

▰ I dug Oval, by Elvia Wilk, the 15th novel I’ve finished reading this year. When this book (about many things, among them corporations and philanthropy commingling in Berlin) pushes from club-hopping to unfettered environmental tinkering it gets invigorating and scary. Looming threat is only fully evident in the rear-view mirror.

▰ When driving over a long bridge triggers memories of early flight simulators

▰ OK, website, I’ll allow you one cookie: the cookie that tells you I don’t want you to use any cookies.

▰ Those are some serious cables.

▰ This but AI-generated short reviews of music sent by individuals who like to “just follow up” a half dozen or more times

Per twitter.com/nearcyan, via qDot.

▰ I’ve got a short piece coming up in the near future at hilobrow.com. Two, in fact. This one’s about a color.

▰ I interviewed Ingram Marshall last year around this time. We ended the call with plans to follow up down the road. That road has ended for him. He died this past week at age 80. I’ve thought of his music whenever I’ve heard the San Francisco Bay fog horns, and I always will.

By Marc Weidenbaum