From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ Morning sounds, 9:44am EDT: chatter several rooms away, an intense drone of nearby construction activity, creaking of an old house as the summer sun consumes the neighborhood, passing traffic, ears ringing from allergies

▰ Ain’t no drone choir like a multiple simultaneous suburban lawn mowers drone choir.

▰ Correction: There is a meaningful addition to the lawnmower drones when the HVAC kicks in as the day’s temperature works toward the currently expected 86º Fahrenheit. (On a positive note, that’s down from the previously expected 87º.)

▰ How it started: airborne toxic event

How it’s going: a lot of kids’ pee on plastic balls

This DALL-E is by twitter.com/byron_queen.

By Marc Weidenbaum