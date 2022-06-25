New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

twitter.com/disquiet: Pottery, Watson, Berberian

From the past week

June 25, 2022

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ Re-watching old Great Pottery Throw Down episodes. Season 1, episode 2: large ceramic sinks. They don’t need to look to see if one held up in the kiln: just give a ping to see if it rings. (By coincidence or design, in the same episode they have the potters do a project blindfolded.)

▰ An IBM advertisement on Twitter for Watson AI services reads “No one likes hold music. Quickly solve customer problems.” It’s funny how in the world of AI-mediated customer service, hold music’s been replaced by that rapid processing noise meant to suggest a computer is thinking.

▰ 16th novel I’ve finished reading this year: Leviathan Falls by James S.A. Corey. Final novel in the 9-volume series. Has elements of my least favorite (the 3rd) but improves on them; lacks some favorite characters while almost balancing out with new/expanded ones. Loved the epilogue. Going to miss this universe a lot.

▰ I’m used to houseplants in photos/videos of music equipment, but seeing a Buddha Machine in a photo for an article about a phone is new to me engadget.com

▰ Wednesday, June 22, 2:34pm EDT: afternoon quartet for rain, passing airplane, washing machine, and suburban construction

▰ “I found that this color provides confidence in all things mechanical.” That’s Jason Sandberg, writing about the results of zinc chromate for the Color Code series at hilobrow.com, for which I recently did a piece on teal.

▰ “The offbeat satire follows the creative differences within a collective of ‘sonic caterers’—performance artists who generate soundscapes from the preparation and manipulation of food” (hyperallergic.com). Film screenwriter-director Peter Strickland (Berberian Sound Studio) is back with Flux Gourmet.

