▰ Re-watching old Great Pottery Throw Down episodes. Season 1, episode 2: large ceramic sinks. They don’t need to look to see if one held up in the kiln: just give a ping to see if it rings. (By coincidence or design, in the same episode they have the potters do a project blindfolded.)

▰ An IBM advertisement on Twitter for Watson AI services reads “No one likes hold music. Quickly solve customer problems.” It’s funny how in the world of AI-mediated customer service, hold music’s been replaced by that rapid processing noise meant to suggest a computer is thinking.

▰ 16th novel I’ve finished reading this year: Leviathan Falls by James S.A. Corey. Final novel in the 9-volume series. Has elements of my least favorite (the 3rd) but improves on them; lacks some favorite characters while almost balancing out with new/expanded ones. Loved the epilogue. Going to miss this universe a lot.

▰ I’m used to houseplants in photos/videos of music equipment, but seeing a Buddha Machine in a photo for an article about a phone is new to me engadget.com

▰ Wednesday, June 22, 2:34pm EDT: afternoon quartet for rain, passing airplane, washing machine, and suburban construction

▰ “I found that this color provides confidence in all things mechanical.” That’s Jason Sandberg, writing about the results of zinc chromate for the Color Code series at hilobrow.com, for which I recently did a piece on teal.

▰ “The offbeat satire follows the creative differences within a collective of ‘sonic caterers’—performance artists who generate soundscapes from the preparation and manipulation of food” (hyperallergic.com). Film screenwriter-director Peter Strickland (Berberian Sound Studio) is back with Flux Gourmet.

