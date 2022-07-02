From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ At the hardware store, there were two similar smoke alarms. One was $49, the other $59. I asked about the difference. I was informed that the $49 one “goes beep beep beep.” The $59 one, in contrast, “has a recorded voice that says ‘fire fire fire.'”

▰ Within 12 hours of emailing This Week in Sound (tinyletter.com/disquiet), I’ve got new stories on London restaurant noise, Hong Kong crackdown on classic cars, Indian police response to tweaked motorcycle silencers, Foley artists, and NASA quieting aircrafts. Such a rich realm.

▰ Trying to sort out the difference between the second and third options in this iOS Gmail pop-up alert. (I removed the email address from the screenshot.)

The previous image is real. This one is me just taking it to its natural next step:

▰ Can’t wait to find out what’s on this ancient artifact:

▰ The more advanced the piece of technology, the more likely it is to secrete itself to the bottom of one’s backpack

▰ Waking up in San Francisco after 17 days on Long Island. Less birdsong, at least for now (cold here relatively). Also fewer lawn mowers and leaf blowers. Side note: Why do birds appear to be so much more colorful on the East Coast? (Excepting hummingbirds, which SF has tons of.)

▰ There’s no Doppler effect like that of a frail, elderly person walking by and clicking their cane on the sidewalk with each step.

By Marc Weidenbaum