From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ Pretty sure that in my dream I heard the iOS “you have a text message” ping and then woke up, ’cause there was nothing on my phone when this happened. (I didn’t check at the time but I did in the morning.)

▰ Pretty sure the Golden Gate Bridge can, again, be heard from the backyard. Hard to tell. Definitely not as pronounced as it’s been, and the wind making noise of the trees and bushes masks it a bit. But I think it’s there. I’d register this as an improvement.

▰ I’d like a Condor / Old Man crossover just for Bob Balaban and Joel Grey to have a tête-à-tête.

(This would be complicated by Leem Lubany having to play two very different people separated by decades, nationalities, and continents — but she could pull it off.)

▰ Every time I see a Webb Telescope image my first thought is, Yeah but when’s the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

By Marc Weidenbaum