I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ That’s strange. I experienced the second fire alarm of the trip, this time at 2:45am in Brooklyn. The prior time was just before 6am on Long Island. It’s an understatement to suggest that one’s brain processes a fire alarm differently at 2:45am than come daylight.

▰ The occasional “sorry I haven’t replied to your request for coverage” tweet

▰ Finally home in San Francisco after much much time in New York, and I was happy to see the newly installed fire hydrant on the corner — partially because it is kinda cool looking, but mostly because its existence means I missed out entirely on its noisy installation.

▰ Body in SF, brain still in NY. The next Disquiet Junto project goes out tomorrow, just later in the day than it would have were I not so bushed. :)

▰ Looking good, old timer. I mean, the shadow of that neon is so gorgeous.

▰ A combined play on a Brian Eno phrase and a John Cage visual motif is pretty much foundational Disquiet Junto territory.

▰ Been very much enjoying the series My Name on Netflix. Reminds me of some of my favorite Hong Kong triad/police movies. This moment is from a flashback in which a cigarette lighter, initially deemed too quiet, is pondered for its sonic component.

▰ K-drama fans: any recommendations for someone (i.e., me) who really dug My Name, 마이 네임 (i.e., contemporary, thriller, sensibility of solid Hong Kong triad/police dramas, very limited romance/humor)? Thanks.

▰ One of the best things about the graphic score projects we do on occasion in the #DisquietJunto is the resulting graphics, such as this one, where a participant (Marc Eisenschink) mapped the four circles from the shared score to the four knobs on the Teenage Engineering OP-1.

Before I hit pause on social media for the three-day weekend, one more example of how the graphic score was interpreted — in this specific case, mapped to a piece of software. Details on the project (Condensation Is a Form of Change), along with the original art, at disquiet.com/0557.

By Marc Weidenbaum