An occasional sonic lexicon

“eavesmining” — a “portmanteau of eavesdropping and datamining. This raises significant concerns pertaining to issues of privacy and surveillance, as well as discrimination, as the sonic traces of peoples’ lives become datafied and scrutinized by algorithms.” “[A] mode of surveillance that operates on the edge of acoustic space and digital infrastructure.”

________

By Marc Weidenbaum