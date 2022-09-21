New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Audio Lingo: “Eavesmining”

An occasional sonic lexicon

September 21, 2022

“eavesmining” — a “portmanteau of eavesdropping and datamining. This raises significant concerns pertaining to issues of privacy and surveillance, as well as discrimination, as the sonic traces of peoples’ lives become datafied and scrutinized by algorithms.” “[A] mode of surveillance that operates on the edge of acoustic space and digital infrastructure.”

________
By Marc Weidenbaum

