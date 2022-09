An occasional sonic lexicon

“noise floor” — the volume or, more technically, the amplitude of “the sum of all noise sources and other unwanted signals within a system. This could be the ambient acoustic noise in a room, or the electrical noise in a recording system or other audio equipment.”

Citation: soundonsound.com

By Marc Weidenbaum