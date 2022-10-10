And some recommendations while I'm at it

The TWiS newsletter is being moved to Substack, at thisweekinsound.substack.com. If you were already a subscriber via Tinyletter, you shouldn’t need to resubscribe.

This is an experiment. I may end up using another system, but several friends of mine use Substack and it’s served them well — and I have experience with it as a reader, as I subscribe to a bunch of arts/technology/personal newsletters I enjoy. (I started my first email newsletter in 1994 as an editor for Towers Records’ magazine, Pulse!, and I know all too well that every service has its positives and negatives.) The TWiS newsletter remains free, but of course feel free to get a paid subscription as a means to provide support. Thanks.

Also, I had to come up with a logo to set the thing up, so the one up above is an initial pass. I’m fairly certain I’ll get something better together in time.

While I’m mostly interested in Substack for its publishing toolset, it does have other aspects to its infrastructure, a key one being its recommendation engine. In that spirit, here are some sound/music-related Substacks I recommend:

▰ Ethan Hein’s Ethan Teaches You Music is an exceptional tool. He has a unique ability to apply a deep mastery of music theory to highly accessible music.

▰ The World According to Sound is a about the potential of sound in various media

▰ Joshua Minsoo Kim edits Tone Glow, which often features ecellent interviews with musicians toward the experimental end of the spectrum.

▰ Pavle Marinkovic’s Sound Awareness covers audio branding, music psychology, film scores, and more.

▰ Shriek of the Week shares a different birdsong recording in each issue.

▰ Damon Krukowski’s Dada Drummer Almanach provides a musician’s-ear-view of music making and, especially, the business of music.

▰ Ted Gioia’s The Honest Broker is a great resource on a range of topics, especially classic jazz.

▰ A Closer Listen is another great music recommendation resource, very much aligned with Disquiet.com aesthetically.

▰ Matt Pinto’s Caesura is a quick shot of music recommendations.

If you have other suggestions for newsletters to follow (on Substack or otherwise), let me know. Thanks.

By Marc Weidenbaum