A Space Invader in Silvaplana

Doorbells of the world

October 11, 2022

Space invaders are welcome, clearly. Photographed in Silvaplana, Switzerland, by my friend Tobias Reber. Even beyond the arcade-ready symmetry, I love the inherent question resulting from the smudge at apartment 308. Did its tenants try — inappropriately by building standards — to personalize their button, and if so, what punishment was meted out? There’s also the question of the button retroactively designated as 100, which suggests itself as a building manager’s apartment. At some point someone apparently determined that it was as deserving of an identifying number as are the other apartments, even if the typography fails to match. What gave rise to this newfound egalitarianism?

