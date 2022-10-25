New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram
Hildur Guðnadóttir, After & Before

A live performance from 2014

October 25, 2022

If you’re an admirer of composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, then you’ve likely listened to her phenomenal music for Tár, the new Cate Blanchett film, even if you haven’t had a chance to see it in a theater yet. You’ve also, then, sorted out that it may be her most challenging score date, from what seems like the emulation of traffic noise in “Tár – II. Allegro” to the oceanic roiling of “Mortar.” So, while getting oriented with the intensity of Tár, here’s a soothing but no less engaging flashback to 2014: a 20-minute live solo performance in which she sings and plays and loops segments through all manner of textural filters.

And some bonus news: Guðnadóttir has at least one more score due by the end of 2022, for Sarah Polley’s Women Talking.

By Marc Weidenbaum

