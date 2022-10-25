If you’re an admirer of composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, then you’ve likely listened to her phenomenal music for Tár, the new Cate Blanchett film, even if you haven’t had a chance to see it in a theater yet. You’ve also, then, sorted out that it may be her most challenging score date, from what seems like the emulation of traffic noise in “Tár – II. Allegro” to the oceanic roiling of “Mortar.” So, while getting oriented with the intensity of Tár, here’s a soothing but no less engaging flashback to 2014: a 20-minute live solo performance in which she sings and plays and loops segments through all manner of textural filters.
And some bonus news: Guðnadóttir has at least one more score due by the end of 2022, for Sarah Polley’s Women Talking.