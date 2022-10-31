New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram
Arovane x Deupree

They teamed up for the album Skal_Ghost

October 31, 2022

Uwe Zahn (aka Arovane) and Taylor Deupree are favorite musicians of mine, so I was excited to learn they have a new collaborative album due out. Thus far we have only one track to go by, but it’s endlessly loopable. The song, an instrumental, is titled “Pfad_Onset.”

The cut balances glitchy foreground sounds that seem like both errant signals and plucked strings at the same time, all against a shimmering, droning backdrop that gains considerable depth upon repeated listens. The album is titled Skal_Ghost and it comes out on Deupree’s record label, 12k, this coming week, on November 4.

Album at 12kmusic.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

