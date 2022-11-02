On Lullaby for a Stranger

<a href="https://jamiestillway.bandcamp.com/album/lullaby-for-a-stranger">Lullaby For A Stranger by Jamie Stillway</a>

I’d been listening to an advance copy of the forthcoming Jamie Stillway album, Lullaby for a Stranger, on my laptop and thought it was beautiful. Then I popped on my headphones and … yow. Yow! Yow, is there a lot going on in what feels quite placid and introspective. More than beautiful. Yow. I was a big fan of the guitarist’s previous EP, City Static, and this is very much a companion to that release. One track, “The Patience of Spring,” is available to listen to already. The full album comes out on November 11, 2002. (I thought I’d already mentioned this album, but apparently I hadn’t.)

Get it at jamiestillway.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum