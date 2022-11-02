Let's start with four

1: How if I’m the first to open the refrigerator, I hear its deep descending tones as it comes out of whatever constitutes overnight mode.

2: The pop and click of ice cubes in my one daily glass of iced coffee. This specific sound, a constant in my life for 20 years or so, was on my mind for the first Disquiet Junto project.

3: The bubbling of freshly cooked oatmeal (savory, with scallions, pepper, and sometimes mushroom and garlic).

4: On days when it’s cold, the sudden air-influx whoosh of the gravity heater when the flip is switched.

By Marc Weidenbaum