These are reproduced from the Disquiet Junto Slack

The Disquiet Junto Slack is a Slack for people who participate in the Disquiet Junto music community projects (see: disquiet.com/junto), which are based around the idea of using creative constraints as a springboard for productivity.

If you’re new here, you may have noticed there’s a lot of channels. It’s recommended to start out in #gear #fave-current-listen #general #my-latest-track #technique and #random — and, of course, #junto-projects-thread. We don’t pay for this Slack, so comments disappear into the ether at some point. Consider that a feature, not a bug.

By their very nature, “rules” tend to define what not to do rather than what to do. With that in mind, before getting to such rules, here are some encouragements:

share your music

listen to and respond to other people’s music

meet people locally and play together

feel free not to subscribe to every channel here

try to think in terms of technique rather than gear

try to think in terms of gear you have rather than gear you (sense you) want

The standard BBS rules apply about playing nice, about not being mean to (or about) people who are different from you, and about how disruptive behavior isn’t rewarded. If you found yourself instinctively interpreting that statement as a coded sign of some restraint on your civil liberties, then this may not be the Slack for you.

A few other points:

Privacy: What happens here stays here. Don’t go repeating it elsewhere without folks’ permission. Topics: If you wanna talk about politics for its own sake (that is, not in the context of the other threads, where politics might relate in some manner to art or music or coding, etc.), there’s a channel for that, #wonks-regulars, and it’s opt-in (i.e., you’re not immediately subscribed upon joining). Please note that you aren’t to join — which means neither read nor contribute to — that channel until a full six months after joining this Slack. There are plenty of places to discuss politics on the internet. It’s nice to have a place where you know you won’t be bombarded by it. Bootlegs: This isn’t a place to freely share commercial material — such as music, movies, software, etc. — in a manner that might be described as illegal. There are plenty of bootleg havens on the internet. This isn’t one of them.

And that about covers it. Thanks for participating.

By Marc Weidenbaum