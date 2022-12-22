The Assignment: Add material atop a pre-existing beat to form a complete track.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto music community, a new compositional challenge is set before the group's members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, December 26, 2022, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Tracks are added to the SoundCloud playlist for the duration of the project. Additional (non-SoundCloud) tracks appear in the llllllll.co discussion thread.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0573: Float Mode

The Assignment: Add material atop a pre-existing beat to form a complete track.

Note: This week’s project is the second part of a two-parter, following up last week’s, but you don’t need to have participated last week in order to do this one.

Step 1: You will be adding musical elements atop beats created last week by other members of the Disquiet Junto. Select a beat. There are beats from 30 or so musicians in the SoundCloud playlist:

https://soundcloud.com/disquiet/sets/disquiet-junto-project-0572

If you search for the project tag, you’ll find a few extras, I believe, from folks who did more than one:

https://soundcloud.com/search?q=disquiet0572

And there are two Bandcamp and one YouTube tracks in the discussion thread, along with details on many of the other entries:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0572-rhythm-kit/

Step 2: Add material to the beat you selected in Step 1. You can rework the beat if you like, even combine beats, but assuming you have limited time, the focus of your effort should be what you add, not what you do with the pre-existing material.

Step 3: When posting your track, be sure to credit which track(s) you employed as the foundation for your work.

Length: The length is up to you. You don't need to stick with the length of the original beat.

By Marc Weidenbaum