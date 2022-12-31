From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means post.lurk.org.

▰ I watched Terry Gilliam’s Brazil for the first time in forever and it is more than ever one of my favorite movies. Bonus points for using the same song over and over in different arrangements.

▰ Morning sounds: house creaking gently now that the heat is turned on, distant vehicles droning by blocks away, cars right outside rushing atop streets newly slick with rain, the pneumatic releases of a city bus as it comes to a stop and then starts off again

▰ I’d like an ASMR recording of the fake typing sound that is employed by phone menu voice user interfaces when the institutional narrative needs to signal that data is being processed and it may take a moment

▰ I have a feeling I’ll be listening to the new Hildur Guðnadóttir score, Women Talking, for the rest of the year — which, yeah, is only a day and a half, but still.

By Marc Weidenbaum