Disquiet.com Redesign

This is a quick note to mention that Disquiet.com has undergone a major redesign. This effort has been a long time coming, a long time in the works. The site had come to look more claustrophobic as time passed. I wanted the text to be larger, the space in which the text appeared to be larger, the navigation to be simpler, and the backend to be modernized. I also wanted the mobile version to be less burdensome to read.

In the process, a “books” page has been added to the site, and the sidebar has been cleaned up considerably.

The new theme just got turned on this evening, and there is some inevitable tidying up to be taken care of in the days ahead, but it’s 95% of the way there. Major thanks to futureprüf for the support.



And for your enjoyment, here’s a screenshot of what Disquiet.com looked like in 1998, two years after its 1996 launch:

And here’s what this site looked like just before the new theme was implemented: