Scratch Pad: Eno-less, Tolstoy, Audiobooks

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media (as well as related notes), which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means post.lurk.org. Sometimes the material pops up earlier or in expanded form.

▰ Window open like it’s spring or something. Bus, car, garbage truck, bird, gleeful kid, elderly person on a cellphone in a Slavic language, distant construction noise, even more distant traffic. I could listen to this all day. Or at least until it gets cold.

▰ Just finished recording an episode of a podcast on which I was the guest. It was super fun: chatty, good-natured, idea-driven. I’ll mention here when it’s online. A tiny bit will be, apparently, behind a Patreon, but the vast majority of the recording, like 95%, will be freely available.

▰ I like Brian Eno’s singing voice, but I’m looking forward to the instrumental version of his recent record. I don’t need snazzy Record Store Day collectibles. Fortunately there will be a digital version.

▰ Q: How did you treat yourself at the end of a productive work day?

A: I finally updated a synthesizer module for which the latest firmware came out last November.

▰ “Time is fleeting / See what it brings”

Bergman -> Seinfeld -> Depeche Mode

▰ I looked at my recent Instagram posts. The first, fifth, and sixth photos here are totally different buildings, despite potential appearances otherwise.

▰ Hey, #BookClub hive mind: I started reading War & Peace for the first time, and I’m not too far in (“only” chapter 17, a mere 5%) to change to another version if there’s a particular translator that you recommend. The version I’ve been reading is the one translated by Aylmer Maude and Louise Shanks Maude. I’ve also got Constance Garnett’s translation sitting here, borrowed from the library. Thanks. (Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky has been recommended, indirectly by the Russian-born former dean of where I went to college, so I may switch over to that.)

▰ Haiku sourced from Wikipedia’s notable deaths:

Chinese engineer

Romanian pharmacist

English footballer

▰ “Ne plus recevoir notre lettre d’information” — I was always bad at languages other than the one I was raised in, English, but I’m aces at unsubscribing from things I never subscribed to.

▰ A moment in my week:

▰ Me reading: Books in this genre are all the same.

Me a few minutes later: Oh, I’ve already read this book.

▰ Story in my right ear, the world in my left. Afternoon audiobook walk.