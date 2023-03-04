Scratch Pad: Lightning, Lucier, Reaping

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media (as well as related notes), which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means post.lurk.org (on Mastodon). Sometimes the material pops up earlier or in expanded form.

▰ My childhood: the delay between lightning and then the thunder

My adulthood: the delay between lighting and then the app on my phone that tells me there was lighting nearby and then the thunder

▰ The rain is so intense it sounds like I’m inside a dishwasher

▰ I love that there’s an app called Lightning Pro because it suggests a presumption of amateur lightning

▰ Honk if you’re listening to the new Necks album, Travel

▰ Long day. TV doing it thing from another room. Dryer droning intently in what must be Ridley Scott cycle. In the back, so no cars passing. The rain is on pause, so none of nature’s white noise. Bliss.

▰ Yo, book peeps. Anyone out there read both Convenience Store Woman (2016) by Sayaka Murata and Chemistry (2017) by Weiki Wang? I read (and loved) the Murata, and I started the Wang this week. A lot of interesting parallels.

▰ Alvin Lucier, but from his next door neighbor’s perspective

▰ I’m trying out the terminal tool Tut as a means to post to Mastodon. This is Tut:

https://github.com/RasmusLindroth/tut.

Like a lot of terminal options, it feels more like a party trick than a useful tool, but it’s pretty nifty.

▰ How weird that the Great Expectations trailer doesn’t mention Charles Dickens

▰ I’m pretty sure someone in the neighborhood has a marimba and I’m very happy about it

▰ Whew, Wayne Shorter and David Lindley in one week. The Grim Reaper is working overtime and has impeccable taste.