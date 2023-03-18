Scratch Pad: Rain, Library, Siren

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media (as well as related notes), which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means @[email protected] (on Mastodon). Sometimes the material pops up earlier or in expanded form.

▰ The siren of the emergency vehicle passing by sounds like a goose with its feathers on fire

▰ The 2024 Oscar race has already begun outside my window, where insane wind is loudly pursuing a Best Sound award

▰ The zombie episode of The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House is so great — watching characters come alive by being undead. Such a wonderful series.

▰ One thing I love about the process of returning a library book (besides, you know, the free* part) is imagining who will get it next. I just returned Benjamín Labatut’s When We Cease to Understand the World, which I held onto after I finished reading it because I kept sneaking peeks back at passages I’d noted. I kinda wish there were a way, with local libraries, to opt into a “book chain,” where you can meet people who read the same book around the same time.

*yeah yeah taxes — shaddup

▰ Me this morning: I probably don’t need this second large screen in the office.

Me this evening: I could use a third large screen.