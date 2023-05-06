Scratch Pad: News, Noise, Nunito

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week (or in this case, the past two weeks). These days that mostly means post.lurk.org (Mastodon).

▰ I signed up for the artifact.news service on my phone to check it out, and of the over 60 categories of news you are to select at least 10 from initially, music wasn’t included.

▰ Thought there was a plane flying overhead, and realized my laptop’s brown noise app had turned on

▰ Whenever someone mentions having “a part time person” as part of their project, I wonder what that entity is when it is not a person

▰ At night before I go to sleep I often record stray thoughts for morning using speech-to-text. Usually they’re comprehensible the next day. Sometimes they’re incomprehensible except as abstract song lyrics, such as what I am currently looking at: “How old I went to lock my love you got some.”

▰ Current writing font: Nunito.